Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi, says Chinese forces occupying Indian territory

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (January 24) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory and the man with "56 inch-chest" cannot even name China.

“For the first time, the Indian people can see that Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory. As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China. That is the reality of our country," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He addressed several meetings, interacted with farmers, weavers and the public on Sunday. He also visited Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts.

Gandhi attacked the Centre over rising petrol and diesel prices. “Modi ji has shown great progress in the prices of GDP- gas, diesel and petrol. The people are stricken by inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection," he wrote on Twitter.

The former Congress chief had on Saturday, in an interaction with industrial workers in Tiruppur, assured that if his party is voted to power at the Centre, he will restructure the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and bring in 'One tax, minimum tax'.

"This GST regime will simply not work. It will impose huge load on MSMEs and cripple our economic system. The biggest supporters of GST were large businesses. There is a reason for it..GST.. As it is currently designed to help them and not MSMEs," he was quoted as saying.

"When we come to power in Delhi we will restructure the GST and give you one tax, minimum tax,” he had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

