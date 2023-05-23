Rahul Gandhi Takes A Midnight Truck Ride In Haryana To Discuss Drivers' Issues - Watch

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday night took a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala, while he was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh. Gandhi, who has been meeting people from different walks of life spoke to the drivers to understand their issues and problems. Rahul arrived in Haryana's Murthal around 11 p.m. From Murthal, he took a truck ride around 12 in the midnight and reached Ambala. During his journey from Murthal to Ambala, the Congress leader spoke to the truck drivers about the issues and problems they face, news agency IANS quoted Congress sources as saying.

He also spoke to them about other issues bothering them most and how they can be sorted out. After reaching Ambala, Rahul Gandhi then proceeded towards Himachal Pradesh's Shimla via road route. However, party leadership remained tight-lipped on the late night journey of Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and party's minority cell chief Imran Pratapgarhi wrote, "Reaching among truck drivers to know their problems and then talking to them while riding a truck on NH1 , this only Rahul Gandhi can do. You are doing amazing work Rahul ji."

INC Social Media and Digital Platforms chairman Supriya Srinate confirming the incident on Twitter said, "Rahul Gandhi is a different person Today he is committed to bridging the widening gap between the general public and the government in this country. Then in this summer, why not sit with the truck drivers all night and listen to their problems or travel in the truck. In just such a few people, the hope of a better future has arisen!"