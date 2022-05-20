हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at govt over China building bridge over Pangong Tso lake

There are reports of China building a second bridge over Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh, as per ANI.

Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at govt over China building bridge over Pangong Tso lake
ANI Photo

Following the report of China building a second bridge over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India`s national security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the nation. The Congress leader`s remark came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it was monitoring the situation after reports claimed that the Chinese side was constructing a second bridge over the Pangong Tso Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh. "China builds 1st bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation. China builds 2nd bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

"India`s National security and territorial integrity is non-negotiable. A timid and docile response won`t do. PM must defend the Nation," he added. The Opposition has been continuously attacking the NDA government over its response to China.

Following the rise in tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the summer of 2020, including at Pangong Tso, India and China have held 15 rounds of talks for disengagement to defuse the tensions in the area. 

 

Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiChinaLadakh
