Rahul Gandhi Takes Train Ride In Chhattisgarh To Put Congress' Campaign Trail On Track

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday travelled by train from Bilaspur, where he had addressed a public event, to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where elections are due by the end of the year. The ruling Congress has repeatedly alleged that the railway ministry had scrapped 2,600 trains in the state in the past few months, which was creating severe problems for the people. Gandhi had participated in ‘Awas Nyay Sammelan’, a programme of the Congress government in the state, in Parsada (Sakri) village in Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district in the afternoon.

Gandhi took the Intercity train from Bilaspur along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party’s state in charge Kumari Selja and state unit chief Dipak Baij, among others. In photos shared by the Congress, Gandhi is seen chatting with passengers.

Rahul Gandhi Promises Caste Census If Voted To Power

In Bilaspur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party would conduct a "caste census" if elected to power as only such an exercise would ensure "participation of OBCs, Dalits, tribals and women". He also asked why the Narendra Modi government had not released the details of a 'caste census' conducted by the Congress (when it was in power) and sought to know if the PM was afraid of such an exercise.

Addressing the state government's 'Awas Nyay Sammelan' in Parsada (Sakri) village in Bilaspur, Gandhi also waved a remote control at the crowd and said the poor and needy were benefited when the Congress presses it, while "Adani gets ports, airports and railway contracts" when the ruling BJP does the same.

"The Congress had conducted a caste census that has the record of the population of every caste in the country. The Union government has this report but Modiji doesn't want to reveal it," he claimed. "Caste census has to be conducted if we want to give participation to Other Backward Classes, Dalits, tribals and women. If Modiji does not conduct a caste census, then when we are elected to power our first step will be to conduct a caste census to ensure OBC participation," Gandhi asserted.