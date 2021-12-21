हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi uses objectionable language for journalist during presser. Anurag Thakur responds

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for use of objectionable language against media personnel during a press conference earlier today.

"I am answering you, but do you work for the government, stop being an agent of the government," Rahul Gandhi said in response to a query by a reporter. The former Congress chief went ahead with his rant and used an objectionable word against the reporter.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's gesture, Anurag Thakur said that statement was a reminder of emergency era when the press was censored and journalists were jailed for asking questions.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had accused the media of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

"Sad! Many media companions only show the face of one person, suppress the voice of the opposition - do not allow it to reach the public. Did that person ever raise a voice for you?" said the Congress leader in a tweet in Hindi.

"Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice-violence against you, then I was with you in the past, I will remain with you in the future," he added.

