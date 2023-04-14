Rahul Gandhi Vacates Official Bungalow Days After Being Disqualified As MP - WATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday began shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence following orders to vacate his official bungalow after being disqualified as a Member of Parliament owing to his conviction in the Modi surname case by the Surat court. News agency ANI shared video footage showing two trucks moving inside Rahul Gandhi’s residence and later shifting his belongings to his mother's 10, Janpath residence.

#WATCH | Trucks from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow leave for his mother and UPA chairperson, MP Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath.



He is vacating his residence after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. pic.twitter.com/t4gANaLaRm — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Sources said Rahul Gandhi is likely to fully vacate the official bungalow allotted to him soon. While Rahul Gandhi has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

(Trucks Seen Shifting Belongings of Rahul Gandhi From His 12, Tughlak Lane Bungalow After His Disqualification As MP/Image: PTI)

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Rahul Gandhi a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification as MP after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case.

It may be recalled that a local court in Gujarat's Surat recently convicted the Congress leader for a two-year term over an alleged derogatory speech he made ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election where he asked about ‘how all thieves have Modi surnames.’ His conviction and sentencing led to his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow after the SPG cover was removed from her security.