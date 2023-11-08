Rahul Gandhi-Varun Gandhi Meeting At Kedarnath: Is The Gandhi Family Re-Unification On Cards?

New Delhi: A surprise encounter between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his cousin, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, unfolded at the serene backdrop of Kedarnath temple on a Tuesday, as both embarked on a spiritual journey. This unexpected meeting between the two cousins, who have seldom been seen together in public, has sent ripples of speculation through political circles, particularly concerning Varun Gandhi's political future.

Eyewitnesses at the sacred shrine shared that the Gandhis had a brief yet warm exchange of pleasantries. The encounter was described as "very short" but notably "warm." It's reported that Rahul Gandhi was delighted to meet Varun's daughter during this unexpected reunion. Although their paths rarely cross, it's worth noting that the cousins have maintained a "good and cordial" relationship.

Varun Gandhi, son of Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi, has conspicuously been absent from key BJP gatherings in recent months. His vocal criticisms on pivotal issues, including the now-repealed farm laws, have further distanced him within his own party.

Last year, during a press conference, when Rahul Gandhi was asked whether Varun Gandhi would be welcomed into the Congress fold, his response was intriguing. He mentioned that while anyone was welcome, Varun had "adopted the ideology of the BJP/RSS," which stood in opposition to the principles of the Congress.

What Happened In 1982, Why Maneka Gandhi Moved Out Of The Gandhi Household?

The meeting of Rahul and Varun at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand draws an uncanny parallel with history. It hearkens back to the events of 1982 when Varun's mother, Maneka Gandhi, and daughter-in-law of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was compelled to leave the Gandhi household under the shroud of night.

Back then, the Gandhi family resided together at Delhi's Safdarjung, where Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, and Varun Gandhi on March 13, 1980. Their coexistence was harmonious until the tragic demise of Sanjay Gandhi in 1980, which marked a turning point. Indira Gandhi then passed Sanjay Gandhi's legacy to Rahul, an act that led to a widening rift between Maneka and Indira.

Noted author Khushwant Singh, in his autobiography, highlighted the growing discord between the two, making it increasingly challenging for them to share a roof. On that fateful day, March 28, 1982, in the presence of media and police personnel, Maneka left the Prime Minister's residence with Varun.

Spanish writer Javier Moro, in his book 'The Red Sari,' recounted the night's events. He wrote of Maneka's displeasure at her husband's legacy being wrested away by his brother, sparking intense friction between her and Indira. This friction culminated when Maneka addressed a meeting in Lucknow with her husband's supporters, delivering a passionate speech. Indira, who was in London at the time, returned home determined to assert her authority.

The confrontation escalated, and ultimately, in a tense face-off, Indira ordered Maneka to leave the house immediately. Varun's presence complicated matters, as Maneka refused to depart without her son. Eventually, it was decided that Varun would stay with his grandmother, Indira.

Maneka Gandhi went on to found the Rashtriya Sanjay Manch but faced numerous obstacles, and her political venture did not gain much traction. She contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate from Amethi but was defeated.

Her association with the BJP began in 2004 after she won an election from Pilibhit on the party's ticket. In 2009, Varun Gandhi contested from Pilibhit and emerged victorious, becoming a Member of Parliament. Varun's political journey within the BJP accelerated as he became the youngest General Secretary of the party in 2013.

However, some recent developments have raised speculation about Varun's political allegiance. He has taken stands on people-centric issues through his tweets, newspaper articles, and public speeches that are not always aligned with the BJP's official stance. Interestingly, neither Varun nor his mother, Maneka Gandhi, prominently mention the saffron party in their Twitter bios. Moreover, they have not actively campaigned for the BJP during recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

This unexpected encounter at Kedarnath has piqued curiosity about the Gandhi family's dynamics and its potential implications for Varun's political future. The Gandhi saga continues to unfold, leaving political observers and pundits intrigued by the possibilities that lie ahead.