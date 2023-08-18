Rahul Gandhi Vs Smriti Irani Battle Again On Cards From Amethi In 2024 Polls? Congress Leader Makes Big Claim

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Friday claimed that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Aajy Rai said. On speculations of Priyanka Gandhi contesting in the 2024 election, Rai said that Priyanka Gandhi will contest from wherever she wants to.

"If Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi, every worker would strive to make her win," he added. Earlier on Thursday, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Ajay Rai as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

"Congress President has appointed Ajay Rai, ex MLA as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," the release of All India Congress Committee stated. Ajay Rai was the Congress candidate in Varanasi both in 2014 and 2019 and lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Moreover, businessman Robert Vadra early strongly pitched for his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to fight the 2024 general elections, saying people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha and the party could field her from a seat such as Amethi or Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"...I feel Priyanka should reach the Parliament first and people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha. Be it Amethi or Sultanpur, wherever the party seems fitting, I would like her to contest the Lok Sabha election..," Vadra told ANI.