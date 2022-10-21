Rahul Gandhi will leave 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for the first time! Know the BIG reason HERE

Mallikarjun Kharge has become the new boss of Congress i.e. National President. He is set to assume office on 26 October. It is reported that former party president Rahul Gandhi is also going to reach Delhi on this occasion. The special thing is that if this happens, then this will be the first time after the start of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', when he is going to Delhi in the middle of the padyatra.

According to News agency ANI quoted sources, Rahul will also attend the program to be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on October 26. Kharge will take over as the party president during that time. At present, this responsibility is being taken by Sonia Gandhi. Earlier, Rahul was the party president, but left the post after a crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Congress leaders and workers, who will come for the first time, started the yatra under the leadership of Rahul on 7 September. During this time, the pedestrians will cover the distance from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir. According to the itinerary, the party will cover a distance of 3 thousand 570 km in 150 days through 12 states.

According to the results of the Congress President election which were released on Wednesday afternoon, Kharge got 7 thousand 897 votes. Whereas, his opponent and MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, got 1 thousand 72 votes. In the program of the party, all the members of Congress Working Committee i.e. CWC, MPs, President of the State Congress Committee, Leaders of Legislature Parties, Former Chief Minister, Former State President and other AICC office bearers have been invited.

Chances are being raised that as soon as Kharge takes over, the Congress will try to deal with the crisis in the Rajasthan unit. Apart from this, the 80-year-old leader will visit Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Assembly elections are to be held in both the states. Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. At present, the Election Commission of India has not fixed the date of the Gujarat elections.