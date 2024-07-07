Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764203
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi Writes To CM Yogi, Seeks More Compensation For Hathras Victims' Kin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged CM Yogi to increase the compensation amount and provide it to the victim's family immediately. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Writes To CM Yogi, Seeks More Compensation For Hathras Victims' Kin

New Delhi: After meeting the victim families affected by the Hathras stampede accident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and urged him to increase the compensation and provide immediate assistance to the victim's family. 

Uttar Pradesh government had announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the bereaved families of people who died in the Hathras stampede and also announced to provide Rs 50,000 to injured people.

This incident occurred during a 'satsang' organised by Bhole Baba, which claimed the lives of at least 121 people and several others were injured. 

After meeting Hatras victims, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "After meeting the victim's families affected by the stampede accident in Hathras, feeling their grief and knowing their problems, I informed the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath ji about them through a letter."

 

 

He urged CM Yogi to increase the compensation amount and provide it to the victim's family immediately. 

"Urged the Chief Minister to increase the compensation amount and provide it to the bereaved families as soon as possible. They need our collective condolences and support in this hour of grief," the post read.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi blamed the administration for the stampede and did not utter any word against Sakar Vishwa Hari Baba. "It is a sad incident. Several people have died. I don't want to say this from a political prism but there have been deficiencies on the part of the administration and the important thing is that maximum compensation should be given as they are poor families," he said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients