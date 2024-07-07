Rahul Gandhi Writes To CM Yogi, Seeks More Compensation For Hathras Victims' Kin

New Delhi: After meeting the victim families affected by the Hathras stampede accident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and urged him to increase the compensation and provide immediate assistance to the victim's family.

Uttar Pradesh government had announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the bereaved families of people who died in the Hathras stampede and also announced to provide Rs 50,000 to injured people.

This incident occurred during a 'satsang' organised by Bhole Baba, which claimed the lives of at least 121 people and several others were injured.

After meeting Hatras victims, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "After meeting the victim's families affected by the stampede accident in Hathras, feeling their grief and knowing their problems, I informed the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath ji about them through a letter."

हाथरस में भगदड़ हादसे से प्रभावित पीड़ित परिवारों से मुलाकात कर, उनका दुख महसूस कर और समस्याएं जान कर उत्तर प्रदेश के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी को पत्र के माध्यम से उनसे अवगत कराया।



He urged CM Yogi to increase the compensation amount and provide it to the victim's family immediately.

"Urged the Chief Minister to increase the compensation amount and provide it to the bereaved families as soon as possible. They need our collective condolences and support in this hour of grief," the post read.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi blamed the administration for the stampede and did not utter any word against Sakar Vishwa Hari Baba. "It is a sad incident. Several people have died. I don't want to say this from a political prism but there have been deficiencies on the part of the administration and the important thing is that maximum compensation should be given as they are poor families," he said.