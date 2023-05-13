topStoriesenglish2607326
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi's 1st Comments On Congress Karnataka Victory: 'Nafrat Ka Bazaar Band, Mohabbat Ki Dukan Khuli'

"It was a battlle between crony capitalists and poor people of the state. The poor people defeated the money power," Rahul Gandhi said. 

Written By  Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi's 1st Comments On Congress Karnataka Victory: 'Nafrat Ka Bazaar Band, Mohabbat Ki Dukan Khuli'

Speaking to media on his party's landslide victory in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that people of Karnataka chose love over hate in the elections. "It was a battlle between crony capitalists and poor people of the state. The poor people defeated the money power," Rahul Gandhi said. 


"Karnataka mein nafrat ka bazaar band hua hai, mohabbat ki dukane khuli hain," Rahul Gandhi added. The senior Congress leader said that the Congress materialise its top five promises in first cabinet meeting after forming a government in Karnataka.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'