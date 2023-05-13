Rahul Gandhi's 1st Comments On Congress Karnataka Victory: 'Nafrat Ka Bazaar Band, Mohabbat Ki Dukan Khuli'

Speaking to media on his party's landslide victory in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that people of Karnataka chose love over hate in the elections. "It was a battlle between crony capitalists and poor people of the state. The poor people defeated the money power," Rahul Gandhi said.



"Karnataka mein nafrat ka bazaar band hua hai, mohabbat ki dukane khuli hain," Rahul Gandhi added. The senior Congress leader said that the Congress materialise its top five promises in first cabinet meeting after forming a government in Karnataka.