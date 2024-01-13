IMPHAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to kick off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur's Thoubal district on Sunday, starting a monumental journey spanning 6,713 km across 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments.

KHONGJOM WAR MEMORIAL: A SYMBOL OF NATIONAL REVERENCE

The Yatra will commence with a visit to the historic Khongjom War Memorial, emphasizing its significance not only for Manipur but the entire nation. Jairam Ramesh, addressing reporters, highlighted the memorial's importance, setting the stage for the transformative journey.

CONDEMNATION OF PAST INJUSTICES

Jairam Ramesh criticized the central government, urging it to address past injustices rather than making promises about the future. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to shed light on the grievances of the last decade, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability.

INDIA BLOC PARTIES INVITED TO JOIN YATRA

Following positive progress in seat-sharing talks, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge invited INDIA bloc parties to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The alliance discussions, conducted virtually, exhibited optimism, and Kharge extended the invitation for a unified front against prevalent social, political, and economic issues.

'NYAY YATRA ANTHEM': A CALL FOR JUSTICE

Rahul Gandhi shared the anthem of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, titled 'Nyay Yatra Anthem,' expressing the essence of the march. The anthem resonates with a powerful message of reaching every household until justice prevails, calling for collective action against suffering and fear.

6,713 KM JOURNEY ACROSS KEY CONSTITUENCIES

Covering 110 districts, the Yatra will traverse significant Lok Sabha constituencies, including Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi aims to culminate the march in Mumbai on March 20 or 21, underlining the Yatra's slogan, "Nyay ka haq milne tak."

NYAY YATRA: LOGO AND SLOGAN

The Congress unveiled the logo and slogan of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 6, marking the official launch of this monumental journey. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and KC Venugopal were present at the unveiling event held at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.