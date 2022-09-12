NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra draws huge crowd in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi said that Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided or hatred to spread and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a sense, was an extension of these ideas.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:43 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Hundreds lined up on both sides of the road to witness the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi
  • Rahul Gandhi is also an MP from Wayanad in Kerala
  • 'Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided': Rahul

Thiruvananthapuram: The second day of the Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra also witnessed a huge turnout as party leader Rahul Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction here Monday morning. Besides those turning up to join the yatra, hundreds lined up on both sides of the road to witness the padayatra' led by Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad in the state. The Congress leader on Sunday said that Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided or hatred to spread and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a sense, was an extension of these ideas.

Rahul Said, "Standing together, working together in harmony is natural and normal for the people of Kerala and you have shown this to the rest of the country"

"Kerala respects everyone in Kerala. It does not allow itself to be divided nor does it allow hatred to spread in the state. So in a sense, Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an extension of the ideas that prevail in Kerala," he added.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to stay in Kerala school amid Students' protest

The first day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala, where the party has a significant cadre base and followers, had also seen a huge turnout which increased during the day as the journey progressed from Parassala to Nemom in the southernmost district of the state. The yatra will halt at Pattom at around 11 am on Monday and resume at 5 pm to reach Kazhakuttom, where the journey will end for the day, according to an itinerary of the yatra released by the Congress.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Saturday evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over 150 days.

Bharat Jodo YatraRahul Gandhi in KeralaKerala Thiruvananthapurambharat jodo yatra congressCongress in Kerala

