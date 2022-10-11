Rahul Gandhi's BIG attack on BJP, says 'its govt in Karnataka MOST CORRUPT in the country'

Harthikote: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has yet again made a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging “its government in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country.” Addressing a public meeting in a village in Hiriyur near Chitradurga in Karnataka, the Congress leader said that the BJP government in Karnataka is taking commissions for almost everything.

Rahul Gandhi also called upon the government to immediately implement the Nagamohan Das Committee report by increasing reservations to SCs and STs. "For two-and-a-half years, they have done nothing about this report. Why are they taking no action on this report? They should not waste time and should implement this report at once," he asserted.

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said the people of the country are not going to tolerate an unfair India where millions of youths are without jobs and a vast majority of people are drowning under the weight of rising prices.

The Congress MP said that his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is about fighting hatred, violence and anger that the BJP and the RSS are spreading in this country. "It is a message to the BJP that India will not be divided, India will stand united and that message is clearly visible in this yatra, because there is no violence, there is no hatred, there is no anger in this yatra," he said.

Thanking all those who walked with him and came out in his support, Gandhi invoked leaders such as Basava and Narayana Guru and B R Ambedkar and said today their voices are resonating in this country as none of these leaders preached violence or hatred.

"We are not going to tolerate an India where billions of youngsters cannot get jobs. We are not going to tolerate an India where the vast majority of our people, millions and millions of people, are drowning under the weight of rising prices," the Congress leader noted.

Highlighting the plight of farmers and women, he said, "We are not going to tolerate an India where a few people have the right to steal anything they want and the rest of India starves and the rest of India does not have a job."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 33rd day on Monday. The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will conclude in Kashmir, completing 3,500 km and passing through 12 states. The former Congress chief said this yatra is about fighting unemployment and price rise. In particular, this yatra is defending the interests of farmers, of labourers, of small and medium businesses, he noted.