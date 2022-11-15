Rahul Gandhi's BIG attack on Narendra Modi govt: 'We want 'Made in India', NOT 'Made in China''

Hingoli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, has once again attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, accusing it of diverting public attention by ignoring the farmers` issues. Addressing a gathering in Hingoli, the Congress leader said that, "We want `Made in India`, not something `Made in China`."

The Congress MP further accused the BJP government of not providing compensation to farmers even after promising to do so.

"BJP told farmers that if their land is destroyed due to unseasonal rainfall and other issues, they will be given relief funds from Bima Yojna. But nothing happened. This government only makes promises," Rahul said.

"Farmers are the only ones who rises at the crack of dawn and gets to work. Despite their toil, the government is not providing them suitable rates for their produce. They have stopped exports. Under this government, the rates of oil and gas have also sky-rocketed. They also don`t give a single rupee to the kin of farmers who commit suicide," he further said.

The former Congress national president also accused the government of having a `Two in Government and Two in Market` system." Cameras, mobiles and clothes are imported from China. It benefits China and Chinese exporters get an advantage out of it. We don`t want made-in-China products. We only want Made in India, Made in Maharashtra, Nashik, Hingoli," he said.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP government over the alleged bid to privatise national assets. "Education, hospitals and businesses are going to private hands today. The Narendra Modi government sold BHEL, Bharat petroleum and Railways to private companies. The BJP is Desh Bhakti of RSS," he said.

The Wayanad MP further labelled the Centre`s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment of soldiers as "useless" saying that India cannot fight China like this. "One ex-serviceman met me, and I asked him about the Agniveer scheme. He said that a soldier needs 7-8 years of training period in the Army. If we only give 6-month training for a 4-year duty period, their training would be incomplete. We can`t fight with the Chinese army through this short training. It will affect a soldier`s motivation and fighting capabiliy," he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, reached its 66th day on Monday. The Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 kms as part of its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier in a statement.