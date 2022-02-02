हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandi Lok Sabha Speech

Rahul Gandhi's BIG charge at Amit Shah: 'Manipuri delegation was made to remove footwear at HM's house

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today made a big alleation against Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi said that Shah's staff made a Manipuri delegation remove their footwear outside his room, while the minister himself was wearing a pair of Chappals. Gandhi's comments draw criticism and opposition from the treasury benches.

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s BIG charge at Amit Shah: &#039;Manipuri delegation was made to remove footwear at HM&#039;s house

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today made a big alleation against Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi said that Shah's staff made a Manipuri delegation remove their footwear outside his room, while the minister himself was wearing a pair of Chappals. Gandhi's comments draw criticism and opposition from the treasury benches.

