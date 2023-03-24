topStoriesenglish2587551
Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: Congress, BJP Workers Clash In Chhattisgarh's Raipur- Watch

Stone pelting between the workers of Indian Youth Congress and BJP was also reported in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. 

Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: Workers of Youth Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) clashed with each other on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Stone pelting between the two groups was also reported, news agency ANI said. Earlier this evening, Chhattisgarh Youth Congress protested against BJP over the issue in Raipur.

'You Cannot Scare Rahul Gandhi...': CM Bhupesh Baghel On Congress MP's Disqualification 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel On Friday attacked the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP, claiming a "dictator" was attempting to scare someone who was telling the entire nation "don't be afraid." He also stated that such measures were taken against then-prime minister Indira Gandhi, but she returned triumphant, an apparent reference to the two years of Janata Party rule following the Emergency and her landslide victory in the 1980 Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to murder democracy and that the action against Gandhi was its "living example."

Rahul Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

"The greatest fear of a dictator is that people will stop fearing him (one day). You want to scare the one who is telling the whole nation not to be afraid . Some people did the same mistake with Indira ji and the rest is history. Will meet here in the people's court. There will be people and mass leaders. The only thing which will not be there is fear and dictators,"  Baghel tweeted.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Baghel said "The BJP has been misusing various institutions and wants to suppress their voices. It wants to murder democracy. Rahul ji had recently said abroad that democracy is getting weaker in the country. Its living example is being seen now in the country."

When the court has given him (Gandhi) an opportunity to appeal, then why has such action (disqualification) been taken in a hurry, the Chhattisgarh CM asked.

"This shows they want to scare Rahul ji, who has been asking the people of India not to be afraid. We will go to the people's court, fight for the people and Rahul Gandhi will be our mass leader," Baghel asserted.

Baghel said the BJP was silent on the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament on the Adani issue but it will have to answer them soon.

Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka.

However, the Surat court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

