Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today slammed the Gandhi family and criticised the Congress party's 'Nyay Yatra'. He said that this is not a 'Nyay Yatra' but a 'Miya Yatra' as the yatra is being carried out through Muslim-majority places. He also alleged that the Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country.

His statement came following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations that the BJP-led government in Assam is the most corrupt in the country. "The Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. This is not 'Nyay Yatra, it's 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places," said Sarma.

Gandhi spearheaded the Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra, which crossed into Assam from Nagaland earlier today. The Congress party has alleged that the Assam government is obstructing its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"We are in Assam till 25th January. The state government is making all efforts to ensure that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success here. Assam government posing hurdles to the yatra, but we have faith that all sections of Assam including youth and women will listen to what Rahul Gandhi has to say," said Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Assam rejected the assertion made by numerous Congress leaders that the scheduling of the form-distribution for the recently announced scheme for rural women was deliberately coordinated to coincide with the Yatra itinerary in certain districts and neighbouring areas.

He clarified that he has cancelled all his previously scheduled events in the upper districts of the state on January 18-19 to prevent any clash with the Congress' programs during its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in those regions.