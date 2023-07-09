Rahul Gandhi's 'Smiling Answer' To Delhi Mechanic's 'When Will You Marry' Question. Read Here

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a video of his recent interaction with motorcycle mechanics at Delhi's Karol Bagh. Calling it the 'next pit stop' of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the former Lok Sabha MP shared on social media glimpses of his candid conversations with the mechanics at Karol Bagh on June 27, in which he is seen learning the nuances of servicing a bike and answering their queries.

In the 12-minute long video, Rahul Gandhi is seen answering queries from the mechanics, with one of them asking when would he get married, to which the 53-year-old replied, "Let us see."

The former Congress chief was also heard saying that he has a KTM390 motorcycle, which is just parked unused as his security people do not allow him to go for a ride on it.



At the bikers' market, he interacted and serviced a motorcycle with Umed Shah, Vicky Sen and Manoj Paswan.

"To strengthen the automobile industry of India, there is a need to empower the mechanics of India," Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi as he shared the video.

"I made an effort to understand the difficulties and know the dreams of mechanics in India. As he taught me the nuances of servicing a bike, Umed Shah, a senior mechanic, told me how poverty had forced him to stop his studies and become a mechanic, like his elder brother, decades ago," Gandhi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Congress.

"Our mechanics toil to sustain the automobile industry -- they deserve access to better facilities and the best opportunities. In the prosperity and well-being of every individual and workers of every profession lies Bharat's true progress," he asserted.