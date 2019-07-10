close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account crosses 10 million follower mark

On Twitter, PM Modi is the most-followed politician in India and the second most followed politician in the world after US President Donald Trump.

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s Twitter account crosses 10 million follower mark

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account crossed 10 million follower mark Wednesday. “10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you!” tweeted the Gandhi scion.

“I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today,” he added.

Rahul is scheduled to visit Amethi in Uttar Pradesh for the first time after losing the parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha election 2019. Amethi has been a Gandhi family bastion, with Rahul representing the seat for three consecutive terms, starting in 2004. It was the seat from where his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, also contested in the past and won. The record, however, was shattered after BJP's Smriti Irani emerged as the 'giant slayer', pulling off a massive victory in May this year.

While Rahul's Twitter follower mark has now crossed 10 million, it is nowhere near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 48.5 million followers. PM Modi is the most-followed politician in India and second most followed politician in the world after US President Donald Trump.

Arvind Kejriwal holds the second spot in India with 15.1+ million followers on Twitter, followed by Arun Jaitley with 15.1 million followers and Amit Shah with 14.2 million followers. Other politicians ahead of Rahul are Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiTwitter
Next
Story

Of beating hearts and family bonds: DK Shivakumar showers verbal love to woo dissenting Karnataka MLAs

Must Watch

PT11M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 9th July 2019