Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account unlocked a week after suspension

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was unlocked on Saturday (August 14, 2021), a week after it was 'temporarily suspended' over his tweet that revealed the identity of the family members of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi. The microblogging site had deemed it as a violation of its rules.

As per the latest reports, Twitter accounts of some of the other Congress leaders who had shared the same picture have also been restored.

Twitter interfering in political process

Rahul Gandhi on Friday had slammed Twitter and had accused it of 'interfering in the national political process'. The Congress chief also said that shutting down of his handle amounted to an 'attack on the country's democratic structure'.

"It's obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says," Gandhi said in a YouTube video statement titled "Twitter's dangerous game".

NCPCR summons Facebook officials over Rahul Gandhi's post

The NCPCR has summoned Facebook officials for not responding to its notice flagging Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post revealing the identity of the family members of the rape and murder victim. The latest NCPCR communication to Facebook, which owns the photo and video-sharing social networking platform Instagram, follows its notice seeking action against Gandhi's profile for posting a video of the family.

The country's apex child rights body has asked Facebook officials to appear at 5 pm Tuesday in person at the NCPCR Office in Janpath or through video conferencing along with the details of the action taken.

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari transferred

Twitter on Friday moved its India MD Manish Maheshwari to a new role at the company's headquarters in the United States. Maheshwari who joined Twitter in 2019 is now moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on 'New Market Entry'. His departure comes amid criticism from Congress against Twitter after the microblogging site blocked the official accounts of Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders.

Earlier, Twitter had also briefly blocked the official accounts of former IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Maheshwari also had an FIR against him which was registered in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a probe related to a video of an alleged hate crime.

(With agency inputs)

