Rahul, Priyanka Slams Odisha Govt Over Assault Of Army Man, Fiancée In Police Station

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with former Army chief VK Singh and others, expressed outrage on Friday over the alleged torture of an army man and the reported sexual assault of his female friend inside a police station in Odisha.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP government, describing the situation as a "horrific incident," while Priyanka Gandhi stated that the entire country is "shocked."

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared a post on X and said, “The horrific incident that happened in Odisha has raised serious questions on the law and order situation in the country… Under the BJP government, crimes against women have become completely uncontrolled and unbridled.”

ओडिशा में घटित भयंकर घटना ने देश की कानून व्यवस्था पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।



पुलिस से मदद मांगने गए एक सेना अधिकारी को बेरहमी से पीटा गया और उनकी मंगेतर को कस्टडी में उत्पीड़ित किया गया। यह घृणित घटना पूरी मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली है।



भाजपा सरकार में महिलाओं के विरुद्ध… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2024

He also demanded the strictest legal punishment against the culprits to set an example of justice and security.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also criticized the BJP government, stating that under their rule, the police’s criminal attitude towards crimes against women thrives, receiving protection from those in power.



“The entire country is shocked by the way the police in Odisha committed brutality and sexual violence against the fiancée of an army officer who had gone to the police to seek help,” Priyanka said on X.

ओडिशा में पुलिस से मदद मांगने गए सेना के ऑफिसर की मंगेतर के साथ पुलिस ने जिस तरह बर्बरता और यौन हिंसा की, उससे पूरा देश स्तब्ध है।



अयोध्या में गैंगरेप पीड़ित दलित लड़की के साथ पुलिस ने अन्यायपूर्ण बर्ताव किया और न्याय दिलाने की जगह उस पर ही दबाव बनाया, क्योंकि खबरों के अनुसार… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 20, 2024

Former Chief of the Army Staff VK Singh also condemned the incident, calling it “shameful and horrendous.”

He shared a post on X and said that demanded that the chief minister should take immediate action against the police personnel and all who are trying to shield “the criminals in police uniform.”

According to the PTI reports, the Odisha Police Crime Branch has filed a case against five police personnel, including the inspector in charge of Bharatpur police station, for their alleged involvement in the assault. Following the incident's emergence on Wednesday, those involved have already been suspended.