'Rahul's Words, Sonia's Teachings...': Smriti Irani Hits Back At Congress Over 'Gungi-Behri' Remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over 'gungi-behri' remark on her by the President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV. "Shabd Rahul Gandhi ke hain, sanskar Sonia Gandhi ka hain bas zubaan Yuva Congress ki hain," the BJP MP from Amethi said while addressing the media here. She also slammed Rahul by saying that in an attempt to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also insulted the entire OBC community. She alleged that Gandhi was trying to "rip" apart the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the Congress leader will not succeed as the people of the country are with the prime minister, she asserted at a press conference.

"In an attempt to insult PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi also insulted the entire OBC community. This is not the first time Gandhi family has tried to insult people from Dalit or backward communities. When a woman from the tribal family became the President, even then Droupadi Murmu was insulted by a Congress member on the instructions of the Gandhi family," Irani said.

"Rahul Gandhi could not develop the humility to beg for the forgiveness of the OBC community in our country is just another manifestation of a political arrogance called the Gandhi family," Smriti said.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) abused and accused PM Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature. Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by the court for not abusing an individual but the whole OBC community and this is known to every citizen of our country," she added.

"In an interview to a magazine in 2019, Gandhi in his own words had claimed that Modi's greatest strength is his image and that he would will rip his image apart," Irani said.

"So Rahul Gandhi your promise made to a magazine editor that you will rip Modi's image apart is a promise that shall remain unfulfilled because Narendra Modi's greatest strength is the people of India," Irani said.

Amid protests by the Congress over the Adani issue, Smriti Irani also attacked Gandhi over an earlier picture of Robert Vadra with Gautam Adani. She said, "If he (Rahul Gandhi) has a problem with Adani, why is Robert Vadra seen with Adani holding hands?"

Irani also said, "The political psychosis of Rahul Gandhi is on full display. He kept lying in London and in India, inside and outside Parliament. Rahul Gandhi`s target is PM Modi, and PM Modi`s target is the development of the country."