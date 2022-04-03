Raid at Hyderabad pub, cocaine seized, Naga Babu's daughter, Bigg Boss winner among high-profile detainees

Hyderabad Rave Party News: Police on Sunday said they seized five grams of cocaine after raiding a pub here in the wee hours and arrested one of its two owners and its manager in this connection. Over 125 customers, including a few linked to tinsel town here and children of some prominent personalities, reportedly partying, were questioned and later released, the police said. Staff members of the star hotel, which houses the pub, were also being questioned, they said.

Tollywood actor Naga Babu`s daughter and actor Niharika Konidela and singer and Bigg Boss winner Rahul Sipligunj were among more than 100 people briefly detained by police during the raid on Pudding & Mink Pub at Radisson hotel in posh Banjara Hills, news agency IANS reported.

Those found partying also include daughter of a former Director General of Andhra Pradesh Police and a son of an MP belonging to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and children of some other well-known personalities, an IANS report said.

While pub manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar and partner Abhishek Vuppala were arrested, third accused Arjun Veeramachineni was absconding, police said.

On the intervening night of April 2 & 3, police raided Pudding & Mink Pub at Radisson Hotel Banjara Hills, and recovered 5 packets containing white powder suspected to be cocaine; at least 3 arrested: Hyderabad City Police, Telangana pic.twitter.com/NSJmFYeWoc — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Based on information that the pub was open hours after midnight with customers taking drugs, the raid was conducted and there were over 100 others drinking at that time, the police said.

The raid yielded five packets of white powder, later confirmed as cocaine, kept in a straw-holder that was kept by the manager, deputy commissioner of police (west zone) Joel Davis told reporters.

After the seizure of the drug, a case was registered against the two owners, one of whom is reportedly absconding, said the police.

Meanwhile, the city Police Commissioner C V Anand ordered the suspension of officer of the Banjara Hills police station and issued a memo to the assistant commissioner of police (Banjara Hills divison) for alleged dereliction of duty in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

"The partners of the Pudding & Mink Pub allow only a few selected elite customers and their guests to have access to their pub with the sole intention of earning money and they run the pub till the early hours (4 a.m.) An app is being maintained wherein a code is generated for each customer and the customers can have access to the Pub only by entering the code at the main entrance," police said.