Raids launched to avert terror attacks in major cities of 3 states

New Delhi: Security agencies have launched several raids in three states to avert terror attacks in a few major cities. The raids are intended to neutralise sleeper cells in Tamilnadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra on the inputs given by the Central intelligence agencies.

According to intelligence input, terrorists were hatching plots to target major cities in the country.

Recently, more than 12 suspects were taken into custody from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These terror suspects, who were trained to carry out attacks on individuals and vital establishments, were arrested from Delhi, Bengaluru, Udupi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Two modules comprising at least a dozen youth indoctrinated with jihadi ideology, prepared to launch a fidayeen attack, were in touch with a foreign handler, informed top government sources.

Earlier on January 9, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested three suspected terrorists who allegedly set an eye to attack in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made after an exchange of fire between the police and suspects in Wazirabad in Delhi.

The three men arrested were identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Syed Ali Navas (32), and Abdul Samad (28) were allegedly inspired by the Islamic State (IS).