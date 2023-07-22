Raigad Landslide: NDRF Recovers 22 Bodies, Search And Rescue Operation Continues Amid Orange Alert For Maharashtra District

New Delhi: The landslide incident caused due to the incessant rainfall in Maharashtra's Raigad took the life of several people. So far, the NDRF has recovered 22 bodies as it continues the search and rescue operation. On Friday, the operation was suspended due to bad weather conditions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 20 visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation.



IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Pune, Palgarh On Red Alert

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is witnessing heavy rainfall for a few days now and the IMD has predicted further extremely heavy rainfall over the Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. The met department has issued a Red alert for Pune and Palgarh and an orange alert for Raigad, Washim, Gadchiroli, Chandarpur, Satara, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Thane.

Torrential Rains In Maharashtra Cause Water Logging

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Yavatmal due to incessant rain in the region. pic.twitter.com/3iARiiBfbI — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

Incessant rains in Maharashtra have resulted in waterlogging conditions in several regions of the state. In the wake of the situation, the government has announced holidays for schools in several districts. The government has now asked the education department to coordinate with respective district collectors before announcing holidays for educational institutes.