Rail services hit, several trains cancelled in West Bengal as anti-Citizenship Act protests turn violent

New Delhi: After northeast, the violent anti-Citizenship Act protests have hit West Bengal. Agitators have torched buses, set afire railway property and blockaded roads and rail disrupting train and vehicular movement, particularly in Murshidabad district.

Trains were stopped at Jangipur, Mahipal and other railway stations nearby. Protestors also torched down a ticket counter at Sakrail railway station. Railway equipment kept at Eastern Railway's Beldanga station was burnt by protestors and a fire brigade engine was set afire.

As West Bengal remains on edge as the protest turn violent, here is a list of trains that have cancelled on shortly terminated as of now.

Live TV

Trains cancelled

12847/12848: Howrah-Digha AC Exp

12222: Howrah - Pune Duronto Exp

120889: Howrah- Tirupati Humsafar Exp

12860: Howrah - CSMT Geetanjali Exp

22877: Howrah - Ernakulam Antodaya Exp

22897/22898: Howrah - Gigha- Howrah Kandari Exp

12841: Coromondal Exp from Howrah

12245: Howrah - Yesvantpur Duronto Exp

18645: Howrah - Hyderabad East Coast Express

Short Termination/Short Origination

12278: Puri to Howrah Satabdi Exp will be shortly terminated at Kharagpur and originate from Kharagpur as 12277 Howrah - Puri Shatabdi Exp

12074: Bhubaneshwar to Howrah Janshatabdi Exp will be shortly terminated as Mecheda and originate from Mecheda as 12073 Howrah - Bhubaneshwar Janshatabdi Exp

12814: Tata to Howrah Steel Exp will be short terminated at Mecheda and originate from Mechada as 12813 Howrah - Tatanagar Steel Exp

22892: Ranchi to Howrah Intercity Exp will be short terminated at Tatanagar and originate as 22891 Howrah - Ranchi from Tatnagar.

(With inputs from Zee 24 Ghanta)