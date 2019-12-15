Rail services hit, several trains cancelled in West Bengal over violent anti-citizenship act protests

KOLKATA: As many as 15 trains have been cancelled and 10 trains have been partially cancelled as violent protests continued to sizzle in West Bengal targeting different railway stations that fall in the Howrah-Kharagpur railway section of South Eastern Railway. Agitators have torched buses, set afire railway property and blockaded roads and rail disrupting train and vehicular movement.

Rail Roko movement was launched on Sunday in protest against CAA and NRC at Bhaiyabala in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas district. Congress workers sat down on the railway line of Bhabla station from Sealdah to Hasanabad. The trains were stopped for about half an hour and later the railway police reached the spot and removed all the protesters from there.

A mob torched at least four trains at Krishnapur station in Murshidabad, ransacked the railway complex and also set it on fire. So were six station complexes in Howrah and Murshidabad. A toll plaza in Murshidabad was also set ablaze on Saturday.

Protesters hurled stones at the Maldah–Katihar passenger train.

Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway said, "In view of public agitation at different Railway Stations in Howrah-Kharagpur Railway Section of South Eastern Railway, the following trains are cancelled and controlled enroute at different places as per the following"-

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM HOWRAH:

01. 22201 Sealdah-Puri Express from Sealdah on 16.12.2019

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS FROM PURI:

01. 22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri on 15.12.2019 due to cancellation of link train.

02. 58002 Puri-Santragachhi Passenger from Puri on 15.12.2019 due to cancellation of connecting train.

03. 58404 Puri-Khurda Passenger on 15.12.2019 due to cancellation of connecting train.

OTHER CANCELLATION OF TRAINS

01. 20890 TIRUPATI-Howrah EXPRESS FROM Tirupati ON 15.12.2019

02. 22878 ERNAKULAM-HOWRAH EXPRESS FROM ERNAKULAM ON 17.12.2019

03. 12840 CHENNAI-HOWRAH COROMANDEL EXPRESS FROM CHENNAI ON 14.12.2019

04. 22889 DIGHA-PURI EXPRESS FROM DIGHA ON 15.12.2019

05. 12246 YESVANTPUR-HOWRAH EXPRESS FROM YESVANTPUR ON 16.12.2019

06. 18646 HYDERABAD-HOWRAH EAST COAST EXPRESS FROM HYDERABAD ON 15.12.2019

07. 22860 Chennai-Puri Express from Chennai on 16.12.2019

08. 12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai on 15.12.2019

09. 12864 Yesvantpur-Howrah Express from Yesvantpur on 14.12.2019

10. 22852 Mangalore-Santragachhi Express from Mangalore on 14.12.2019.

11. 06010 Puduchery-Santragachhi Express from Puduchery on 14.12.2019.

12. 18048 Vascodagama- Howrah Amaravati Express from Vascodagama on 15.12.2019

13. 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad on 15.12.2019

14. 22502 New Tinsukia-Bangalorw Express from New Tinsukia on 13.12.2019

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON 14.12.2019:

01. 22641 Trivandrum-Shalimar Express from Trivandrum on 14.12.2019 ran up to Ernakulam and remain cancelled from Ernakulam and Shalimar.

02. 12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Express from Yesvantpur on 13.12.2019 will run up to Kharagpur and will remain cancelled from Kharagpur & Howrah.

03. 02842 Chennai-Santragachhi Special from Chennai on 14.12.2019 ran up to Nayadupeta in Southern Railway jurisdiction and remain cancelled from Nayadupeta to Santragachhi.

04. 12666 Kanyakumari-Howrah Express from Kanyakumari on 14.12.2019 ran up to Chennai in Southern Railway jurisdiction and cancelled from Chennai to Howrah.

05. 12253 Yeavantpur-Bhagalpur Express from Yesvantpur on 14.12.2019 ran up to Renigunta in South Central Railway jurisdiction and cancelled from Renigunta to Bhagalpur.

06. 80824 Coimbatore-Santragachhi Special from Coimbatore on 13.12.2019 ran up to Visakhapatnam and cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Santragachhi.

07. 12509 Bangalore Cant.-Guwahati Express from Bangalore on 13.12.2019 ran up to Visakhapatnam and cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Guwahati.

08. 12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai on 14.12.2019 ran up to Visakhapatnam and cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Howrah.

09. 18646 Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 14.12.2019 will run up to Kharagpur and will remain cancelled from Kharagpur to Howrah.

10. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad on 14.12.2019 will run up to Visakhapatnam