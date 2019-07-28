Railway Police Force holds security review meeting in J&K's Budgam

Officials from the Railway Police Force on Sunday held a crucial security review meet in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

According to sources, the meeting was held after specific reports from security agencies which predict the possibility of peace being compromised in the Valley in the near future. It has been learnt that in the meeting, directions were given to store ration for four months to deal with any crisis-like situation that may arise in the state. It was underlined that no mob must be negotiated with and these should not be allowed to come close to any railway installation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Narendra Modi government has decided to move an additional 10,000 troops of the paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir in the days to come. Defence Ministry sources said that the move is aimed at further strengthening the ongoing counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley. According to sources, troops are being airlifted from various parts of the country for deployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was also on a two-day visit to J&K this week during which he reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

Security agencies have reportedly warned of unrest that could erupt in sensitive areas of the state and security measures have been increased further, much to the displeasure of former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who has said that additional troops and security 'will create an atmosphere of fear.'