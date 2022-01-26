Railways job aspirant protests: Urge students not to take law into hands, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today urged students to not resort to violent activities and assured them that ministry is working to address their concerns, a day after thousands of students protested in Bihar over the selection process.

"I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Earlier in the day, Railways decided to suspend the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests.

It has also formed a high level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same.

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, an official said.

"A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022," the railways said.

Live TV