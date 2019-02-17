हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'Make In India' taunt

Goyal said that it is unfortunate to know that the Congress President has attacked a flagship programme which does not belong only to the BJP but to the millions of Indians.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'Make In India' taunt

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his tweet in which the latter had taken a dig at the government saying that 'Make in India' programme needs a serious rethink.

Goyal said that it is unfortunate to know that the Congress President has attacked a flagship programme which does not belong only to the BJP but to the millions of Indians. Goyal stressed that Rahul must not forget the fact that 'Make In India' is all about Indian self-reliance.

Talking to ANI, the senior BJP leader said that 'Make In India' programme is all about Indian technical knowledge, the efforts that our workers do to produce goods in India. 

"I feel sorry that Rahul Gandhi hasn't recognised that for the 1st time India has indigenously developed a trainset which barely a few countries in the world made," he noted.

It may be recalled that Rahul had attacked the 'Make in India' campaign after the Vande Bharat Express - which has been manufactured under 'Make In India' programme - faced some glitches in its maiden run.

"Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done," Rahul had tweeted.

Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express had left Varanasi Junction for Delhi at 10:30 pm Friday and the train faced its first breakdown around 15 km from Tundla junction in Uttar Pradesh early morning. "It was a case of skidding wheels after the train ran over cattle," Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar had told PTI.

Sources told PTI that the train remained stuck near Tundla for over an hour and the end coaches of the train made a rattling sound before it finally stopped.

