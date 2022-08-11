The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, east Rajasthan, Nagaland, Odisha, coastal Karnataka and ghats areas of Tamil Nadu. On August 10, Wednesday, a depression, which lay above Odisha a day ago, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area (Lopar) over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh at 5.30 am, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

On Wednesday, heavy rains in Indore inundated low-lying areas of the Madhya Pradesh city where some cars were swept away due to the strong water current on roads, officials said. Alarmed by the situation arising due to heavy downpour since Tuesday evening, the district administration had declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday.

Rains are likely to continue in the city today (August 11) and tomorrow, the official said. "We have sent civic teams to low-lying areas of the city to help the affected people. They have been directed to shift children, women and aged people to safer places first if the need arises," Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told PTI.

In western parts of the city, some cars were swept away on a flooded road leading to the Sirpur lake due to the strong water current, but there was so far no report of any casualty, he said. The rain waters inundated the main roads of the city because of which motorists faced a lot of difficulties, as per eyewitnesses. Indore Collector Manish Shingh said a pond in Nihalpur Mandi area started overflowing after heavy showers and efforts were made to drain out the water from residential areas nearby. "After heavy rains, the situation in the city is under control as of now. We are keeping a watch on the rising water level of rivers and lakes in rural parts of the district and residential colonies located nearby," he said.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: After heavy rainfall in Indore, many areas of the city were waterlogged. (10.08) pic.twitter.com/jaGjiHW8Kl August 11, 2022

In Odisha, torrential rain battered several districts of the state, leading to the collapse of some bridges over swollen rivers and disrupting road connectivity. The Met department has warned of heavy rain in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in many districts for the subsequent three days.

Meanwhile, heavy rain seems like a distant possibility in the capital, Delhi. The weather office said the chances of good rain are bleak for the next few days which can get warmer. "There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said. For Rajasthan, the IMD said the monsoon activity in the state will continue next week with the intensity of rainfall increasing from August 12 onwards.