New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (August 22, 2022) said that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. “It would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours,” the Met department said in its latest bulletin.

Monsoon mayhem continues to bring death and destruction across the country with the northern and eastern parts of the country continuing to be the worst affected. IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 23-24 and in Uttarakhand on August 24.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall over south Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat for tomorrow. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra. Rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Southwest Rajasthan on August 24.

Flood situation alarming in northern districts of Odisha

The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts was alarming on Monday, as the swollen Subarnekha river inundated low-lying areas and left people in over 100 villages marooned, officials said.

The water level in all the rivers located in north Odisha is in spate due to heavy rain caused by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and subsequent flood-water release from Jharkhand, they said. An IMD bulletin has forecast heavy rain in northern Odisha districts on Tuesday.

Heavy rain leads to flood-like situation in Kota, Bundi

Heavy rainfall in last 24 hours has led to flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota, Jhalawar and surrounding districts, officials said on Monday. Low-lying areas have submerged under water owing to the downpour and water released from Kota barrage, they said, adding around 60 people were shifted to safer places.

The rainfall has been widespread in east Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan and for heavy rainfall at isolated places in west Rajasthan on Monday.

Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day on Monday, resulting in schools being closed in some districts including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in western parts of the state.

Rivers, drains and other water bodies were in spate in large parts of the state and gates of many dams were opened to release water. “A depression was lying over central parts of MP near Bhopal and Sagar. Hence, very heavy rains are likely to continue in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Gwalior divisions till tonight,” senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal Office Ved Prakash Singh told PTI.

The monsoon showers have abated a bit in eastern MP, he said, adding that almost the entire state received rainfall in the last 24 hours. The rain activity is expected to reduce from Tuesday, Singh said. The IMD has advised people to avoid travelling amid the torrential rains.

(With agency inputs)