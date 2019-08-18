Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts heavy showers for next 24 hours

The national capital and its surrounding areas woke up to a light to moderate rains on Sunday morning, providing some relief from the heat.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 24°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach upto 32°C.

The weather station in Safdarjung recorded 8.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. While the Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations received 7.8 mm and 9.4 mm of rainfall respectively, the Ayanagar Observatory recorded 11.7 mm of rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of the national capital as well as other adjoining national capital region (NCR) in next 24 hours. As a result, the MeT department has also issued an orange alert, which means the authorities should prepare for neccessary action, in Delhi.

“The current Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 24 hours,” the MeT department tweeted.

The downpour caused waterlogging and affected vehicular as well as pedestrian movement in several parts of Delhi. Traffic was severly affected at several major junctions like AIIMS, DND Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Pitampura and Kamla Nagar among others. Obstruction in traffic was also observed on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road due to waterlogging near Prahladpur.

Delhi: The national capital received rainfall last night. Visuals of waterlogged street, in front of Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Center. pic.twitter.com/fY3YzEAnoI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

However, the moderate showers in the national capital brought an improvement in the air quality. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 47 which falls under good category.

It is to be noted that the air quality index between 0 and 50 is considered as ''good'', 51 and 100 as ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 as ''moderate'', 201 and 300 falls under ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', while 401 and 500 is considered as ''severe''.