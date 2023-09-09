trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659752
Rain Lashes Parts Of National Capital; IMD Predicts More Showers In Delhi-NCR

According to the Met department, light rain showers are likely to occur over parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurgram towards the forenoon today.

Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 06:37 AM IST|Source: ANI
Rain Lashes Parts Of National Capital; IMD Predicts More Showers In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A sudden spell of rains lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, bringing temperatures down in the city.  Parts of South West Delhi including Vasant Kunj, Munirka, and Narela areas witnessed light rainfall in the early hours today.  Showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat. 


As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecast, the national capital will likely recieve light rain towards the forenoon on Saturday and Sunday.  The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively today, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a statement. 


Earlier in July, heavy rains and the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage based in Haryana caused floods in the low-lying areas of the national capital and the adjoining areas. 

