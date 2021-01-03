हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi rains

Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi, waterlogging reported in many areas

NEW DELHI: The national capital woke up to rainy morning as moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Sunday (January 3) morning. 

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many parts of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh and Tijara," IMD wrote in a tweet on Sunday. 

According to reports, waterlogging has been reported in several areas of the national capital after fresh shower on Sunday morning. 

Delhi witnessed rains and thunderstorm for the second consecutive days on Sunday. On January 2, parts of the national capital received light rain even as the minimum temperature rose to 7 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover over the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 441 existed in 'severe' category for the second day in a row. The monitoring stations in many parts of the city including ITO, Mandir Marg, Sirifort, RK Puram and Punjabi Bagh showed the AQI to be in 'severe' category.

"Moderate" fog lowered visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung. A Met official said 1.2 mm rain was recorded at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road after 8.30 am. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

"As per our forecast, the impact of a western disturbance has begun over northwest India, including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road recorded traces of rainfall," the IMD said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days under the influence of the western disturbance, it predicted.

