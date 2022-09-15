Rainfall likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature to hover around 30 degrees Celsius: IMD

New Delhi: It was a pleasant Thursday morning as a partly cloudy sky and cool winds provided relief to people from sultry conditions even as the weather office predicted moderate rains for the day. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city received 13.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday. Due to the rain and winds, the city's minimum temperature dropped one notch below the average and was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

"There will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rains on Thursday. The city's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

Wednesday's maximum temperature had settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent, the weather office said. After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far.

Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on most of the days in September owing to the deficit rainfall.

Weather forecasters said the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood was likely to bring rain over Delhi and surrounding areas in the next few days.