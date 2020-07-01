Rainfall very likely over central and east India during next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the central and eastern part of the country during the next three days and increase in intensity and distribution thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls thereafter, isolated heavy falls over Chhattisgarh during next five days, over Bihar and Vidarbha from July 1-4 and heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Odisha from July 2-4.

The Western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position and the eastern end is north of its normal position and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over North Chhattisgarh and the neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states during next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 2-3.

Widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue along the west coast during the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over Konkan & Goa during next five days; Isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Karnataka during next three days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls thereafter and heavy falls over Kerala during next five days.

Subdued rainfall activity over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining northwest India very likely to continue during the next three days and its distribution & intensity very likely to increase thereafter.