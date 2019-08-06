Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, light showers to continue till Wednesday

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning bringing the temperature down a notch.

Delhi: Parts of national capital receives rainfall; visuals from Safdarjung Enclave and RK Puram pic.twitter.com/dmIL0wSE7F — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

According to Skymet Weather, Delhi-NCR will witness light to moderate rainfall till August 7.

The morning showers, however, slowed down traffic movement on several roads due to waterlogging. The Delhi Traffic Police on its Twitter handle informed that traffic is affected from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to waterlogging near Kela Ghat and also at Khyber Pass towards Model Town.

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to water logging near Kela Ghat. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected from Khyber Pass towards Model Town due to water logging near Mall Road. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 6, 2019

Approximately 35 per cent less rainfall than usual has been recorded in Delhi so far.