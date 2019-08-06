close

Delhi rains

Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, light showers to continue till Wednesday

The morning showers slowed down traffic movement on several roads due to waterlogging. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning bringing the temperature down a notch. 

According to Skymet Weather,  Delhi-NCR will witness light to moderate rainfall till August 7. 

The morning showers, however, slowed down traffic movement on several roads due to waterlogging. The Delhi Traffic Police on its Twitter handle informed that traffic is affected from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to waterlogging near Kela Ghat and also at Khyber Pass towards Model Town. 

 

Approximately 35 per cent less rainfall than usual has been recorded in Delhi so far.

