हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax

Raise income tax exemption limit to Rs 8 lakhs, demands Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena Thursday demanded that income tax exemption limit be raised from 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh after the Parliament passed the bill to give 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections.

Raise income tax exemption limit to Rs 8 lakhs, demands Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena Thursday demanded that income tax exemption limit be raised from 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh after the Parliament passed the bill to give 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said a four-member party delegation met Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and gave a memorandum stating that since the government has taken the decision of giving EWS quota to people earning up to Rs 8 lakh, income tax for this group should be waived.

The government has admitted that people in this income group are poor, so they must be exempted from paying taxes, he said.

Currently, income tax is waived for people earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year.

Tags:
Income TaxShiv SenaInterim Budget 2019Budget 2019Union Budget 2019
Next
Story

After Tharoor's 'Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva' tweet, BJP accuses Congress of insulting Hinduism

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: Modi govt's last Budget may have sops, farm benefits