Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray admitted to hospital, set to undergo surgery for THIS

Raj Thackeray in hospital: The MNS chief is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Pic Credit: File Photo

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he will undergo hip a surgery on Wednesday, a party leader said.

Earlier this month, Thackeray, 53, had said he would be undergoing a surgery for his knee and back problems.

"He will undergo the hip surgery tomorrow," MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said.

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques. He was also scheduled to go to Ayodhya on June 5, but he has put the plan on hold for now.

