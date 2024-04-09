Advertisement
NewsIndia
RAJ THACKERAY

Raj Thackeray's MNS Extends Support To Modi; To Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Not Lok Sabha

Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray extended his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Raj Thackeray's MNS Extends Support To Modi; To Contest Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Not Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As the voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha draws nearer, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray extended his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Raj Thackeray's decision to support the NDA comes weeks after his meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi. However, Thackeray asked his party workers to start the preparation for the Maharashtra assembly elections which are going to be held later this year.

Addressing his party's Gudi Padwa rally, he voiced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would shape the "future of the country." Notably, the MNS has refrained from fielding any candidates for the Lok Sabha elections thus far.

"I will instruct the party workers to begin preparations for the Assembly elections. I have conveyed to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavais that I have no interest in the Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council seats. My sole plea to PM Modi is to focus on the youth; today, India boasts the largest youth population in the world," Thackeray added.

MNS has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha 2024 elections but the party announced to support the NDA coalition in the name of Narendra Modi. MNS Chief also ordered the party workers to start the preparations for the state assembly elections.

Raj and his son Amit Thackeray held meetings with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi last month, following consecutive discussions in Mumbai with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Raj Thackeray's support of the Narendra Modi-led NDA is crucial given that his cousin Uddhav Thackeray had a fallout with the BJP in 2019 over power-sharing. Three years later, the Shiv Sena split into two following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde. Now the Shinde faction is with the BJP while Uddhav Thackeray is with the Congress. Last year, the Nationalist Congress Party also split into two following a rebellion by Ajit Pawar. Now, the Ajit Pawar-led faction is in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is with the Congress-Sena UBT

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?