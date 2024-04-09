New Delhi: As the voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha draws nearer, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray extended his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Raj Thackeray's decision to support the NDA comes weeks after his meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi. However, Thackeray asked his party workers to start the preparation for the Maharashtra assembly elections which are going to be held later this year.

Addressing his party's Gudi Padwa rally, he voiced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would shape the "future of the country." Notably, the MNS has refrained from fielding any candidates for the Lok Sabha elections thus far.

"I will instruct the party workers to begin preparations for the Assembly elections. I have conveyed to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavais that I have no interest in the Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council seats. My sole plea to PM Modi is to focus on the youth; today, India boasts the largest youth population in the world," Thackeray added.

MNS has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha 2024 elections but the party announced to support the NDA coalition in the name of Narendra Modi. MNS Chief also ordered the party workers to start the preparations for the state assembly elections.

Raj and his son Amit Thackeray held meetings with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi last month, following consecutive discussions in Mumbai with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Raj Thackeray's support of the Narendra Modi-led NDA is crucial given that his cousin Uddhav Thackeray had a fallout with the BJP in 2019 over power-sharing. Three years later, the Shiv Sena split into two following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde. Now the Shinde faction is with the BJP while Uddhav Thackeray is with the Congress. Last year, the Nationalist Congress Party also split into two following a rebellion by Ajit Pawar. Now, the Ajit Pawar-led faction is in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is with the Congress-Sena UBT