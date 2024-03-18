'Raja Ki Aatma EVM Me Hai': Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At Centre In Mumbai

New Delhi: Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded on Sunday. The Yatra which began in Manipur ended in Mumbai with Rahul Gandhi addressing a huge rally and the INDIA bloc posing for a show of strength.

During his address in Mumbai, the Waynad MP launched a scathing attack on the ruling party and said that the BJP cannot win the elections without EVM and central agencies like ED, CBI and the Income Tax department.

Addressing the rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without "EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax".

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: At the conclusion ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This…

Rahul claimed Modi can’t win elections "without EVMs (electronic voting machines)". “We asked the Election Commission of India to count the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) also. But our demand hasn't been accepted," he added.

He further alleged that several leaders including those from Congress are joining BJP because they do not have the strength to fight its "Shakti" (power) and are frightened.

He said that a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra who recently joined BJP cried in front of Sonia Gandhi and said that he could not the "Shakti."

"He cried in front of my mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not fight this power any more and didn’t want to go to jail," said Rahul Gandhi.

“Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a ‘mask’ who works for a ‘shakti’ (power). He is a shallow man who doesn’t have a 56-inch chest,” Gandhi said further attacking PM Modi.