RAJASTHAN MINE COLLAPSE

Rajasthan: 14 Rescued Including 11 Injured After Lift Collapse Incident At Kolihan Copper Mine In Jhunjhunu

11 people are reported to be injured and are refferd to the Jaipur Hospital after the lift collapse incident at Hindustan Copper Limited's mine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 15, 2024, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Around 14 individuals were rescued from elevator at Kolihan Mine in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. 11 people are reported to be injured and are refferd to the Jaipur Hospital. The incident took place late night on Tuesday at Hindustan Copper Limited's copper mine when a lift collapsed with individuals trapped inside it. 11 of the people ecacuated suffer leg fractures.

Based on initial details, the surveillance team, accompanied by high-ranking officials from the state-owned enterprise were in the elevator. They went to the mine to inspect. As they were preparing to ascend, a rope supporting the shaft or 'cage' snapped, resulting in approximately 14 individuals becoming trapped, as stated by the police.

According to ANI, BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here.” 

He informed that around 6-7 ambulances are present on the scene. Every member of the administration is watchful. Everyone will escape safely, Gurjar added. No casualties have been reported yet.

