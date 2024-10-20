Rajasthan Accident: 12 Killed Including 8 Children In Collision Between Auto-Rickshaw; Bus; Probe Underway

In a tragic incident, 12 people, including eight children, lost their lives following a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on the night of October 19. The tragic accident occurred near Sunipur in the Bari Sadar police station area, leaving families devastated and authorities scrambling to investigate the cause.

Accident Details

The collision took place when a fast-moving sleeper coach bus, traveling from Gwalior to Jaipur, hit the auto-rickshaw on a road near Sumipur, in Bari Sadar, Dholpur. The auto-rickshaw was reported to be from Dholpur, while the bus was from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad.

The victims included a man, two women, and eight children. According to areport by PTI, Thhe deceased includes Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), their children Asma (14) and Salman (8), as well as Parveen (32), Zareena (35), Saqir (6), Sanif (9), Ajaan (5), Aashiyaana (10), Sufi (7), and Danish (10).

Police officials from Bari Sadar, including SHO Shivlahari Meena, rushed to the site as soon as they received the distress call. The bodies of the victims were immediately transferred to the mortuary at Bari Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Authorities confirmed that the families of the deceased have been notified, and support is being provided to the grieving families.

Ongoing Investigation

A probe is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision. The condition of the bus, road infrastructure, and any possible negligence on part of the drivers will be examined as part of the inquiry.

The tragic accident has once again highlighted the need for stricter road safety measures, particularly in areas prone to accidents due to speeding and overcrowded vehicles.