RAJASTHAN POLLS 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Poll Results Unexpected, We Humbly Accept Mandate: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot's tweet began by expressing gratitude towards the people of Rajasthan for their decisive mandate.

Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
Rajasthan Assembly Poll Results Unexpected, We Humbly Accept Mandate: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the assembly poll results were "unexpected for everyone" and added the party humbly accepted the people's mandate. The BJP has appeared set to win the assembly polls in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress.

According to the latest available trends, the BJP won 52 seats and was ahead in 63, while the Congress won 26 and was leading in 43.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public." "I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, it does not mean that they should not work after forming the government," he said.

He said all the schemes introduced by the Congress government in the past five years, including the old pension scheme and the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, should be taken forward by the next government."I thank all the Congress workers who worked hard in this election and express my gratitude to all the voters who believed in us," he said.

 

