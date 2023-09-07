Rajasthan Assembly Polls: JJP To Contest On 30 Seats In Vidhan Sabha Election

Jaipur: The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) announced on Thursday that it will contest 30 seats across 18 districts in the Assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled later this year. The announcement was made by Dushyant Chautala, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and founder of JJP, during his visit to Jaipur on Thursday.

Addressing a Kisan-Naujawan Sabha organised by JJP's Jaipur unit at Dastur Mahal, Chautala said that the party workers have become active in Rajasthan where membership drives are being carried out continuously.

“If people of Rajasthan support us, 75 per cent reservation in jobs will be given to youth of the state in the private sector, just like in Haryana. Women will get 50 per cent share in Panchayati Raj institutions. Also, an easy system will be implemented for better crop purchase and payment process, good mandi system, proper compensation for crop damage to the farmers etc.," Chautala said.

The JJP leader also said that the situation has turned from bad to worse in Rajasthan under the rule of the Congress government.

"Corruption has smashed all records in every department. Rajasthan has also become number one in the country in terms of atrocities and violence against women. Even the ministers and MLAs of the Congress are leveling allegations of corruption against their own government.

"In such a situation, by becoming the voice of the distressed people of Rajasthan, JJP will not only contest 30 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, it will also hold the key for any party to enter the state Assembly," Chautala said.

He also said that JJP will organise a big rally in Sikar on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister of India late Chaudhary Devi Lal, in which a large number of party workers from each will participate. In the 1989 Parliamentary elections, Devi Lal was simultaneously elected from Sikar and Rohtak in Haryana.