Rajasthan becomes first state in country to pass bill to protect people against COVID-19 infection

New Delhi: Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to pass a bill to protect people against coronavirus infection. Under this new bill, the state assembly on Monday (November 2) amended the Rajasthan Epidemic Act, making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in both private or public means of transport and while attending any social or political events.

The House passed the Rajasthan Epidemic (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote. The Bill has also made the new provision by seeking to add a new clause in section 4 of the Act. The new clause proposes to prohibit the movement of any person in public without properly covering his mouth and nose with a face mask.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reportedly asserted that face masks are the sole anti-COVID vaccine as of now.

In a tweet, Gehlot earlier said that Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, nine more people died from the COVID-19 in Rajasthan as 1,748 new cases took the state's infection count to 2,00,495, a health bulletin said, adding that 1,926 people have so far died from the disease in the state.

Jaipur has reported a maximum 376 deaths till now, followed by 186 in Jodhpur, 143 in Ajmer, 141 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, and 95 in Bharatpur.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 1,748 new cases, including 315 in Jaipur; 234 in Jodhpur; 201 in Bikaner; 120 in Alwar; 117 in Sriganganagar; 88 in Nagaur; and 78 in Ajmer, the bulletin said.

Currently, 15,889 people are under treatment in the state. According to the bulletin, 1,82,680 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment till now.

(With Agency Inputs)