Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies of COVID-19, PM Modi expresses grief

PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several other leaders condoled Maheshwari's demise.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies of COVID-19, PM Modi expresses grief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, died on Sunday (November 29) night at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram of coronavirus. Maheshwari had tested positive for coronavirus few days ago and was admitted to Medanta Hospital after her condition worsened.

She was also a Lok Sabha MP from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency. PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several other leaders condoled Maheshwari's demise.

PM Modi tweeted that he was "pained by the untimely demise" of Kiran Maheshwari who worked tirelessly for the development of Rajasthan.

"Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. She made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised," tweeted PM Modi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders expressed grief over Maheshwari's demise.

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Rajsamand MLA, Kiran Maheshwari Ji. My deepest condolences to the whole family and prayers to God to provide Strength to bear this loss (sic)."

CoronavirusKiran MaheshwariRajasthan
