Rajasthan Board RBSE class 10th result 2021 declared, 99.56% students passed the exam

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Secondary School Board (RBSE) released its Class 10 results on July 30. Students can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The results were declared for over 12.55 lakh students.

Following the result announcement, the official website crashed down due to heavy online traffic.

Overall, the pass percentage stands at 99.56 per cent which is higher than the previous year’s 80.63 per cent. A total of 99.62 per cent of girls have passed, while the pass percentage for boys stands at 99.51 per cent.

Students can download their score-card or mark sheets at rbse.org, rajresults.nic.in, and indiaresult.com.

The result was announced by Rajasthan Board President DP Jaroli and RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa. Of the 12.55 lakh students who registered, as many as 99.56 per cent of students passed the exam.

In Madhyamik result, a total of 8347 candidates had registered, of which 8298 had been promoted. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.41 per cent.

